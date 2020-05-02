CIBT Education Group Inc Acquires 65,000 Shares of CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) Stock

CIBT Education Group Inc. (TSE:MBA) insider CIBT Education Group Inc bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.54 per share, with a total value of C$35,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,149,900 shares in the company, valued at C$1,700,946.

CIBT Education Group Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$1,150.00.

On Thursday, April 23rd, CIBT Education Group Inc bought 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.51 per share, with a total value of C$1,173.00.

On Monday, April 20th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 40,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.57 per share, with a total value of C$22,800.00.

On Thursday, April 16th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.55 per share, with a total value of C$1,265.00.

On Tuesday, April 14th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 50,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$24,750.00.

On Wednesday, April 8th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.45 per share, with a total value of C$900.00.

On Monday, April 6th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 41,500 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.47 per share, with a total value of C$19,297.50.

On Thursday, April 2nd, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$1,012.00.

On Monday, March 30th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 54,000 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.44 per share, with a total value of C$23,760.00.

On Tuesday, March 24th, CIBT Education Group Inc acquired 2,300 shares of CIBT Education Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.42 per share, with a total value of C$966.00.

MBA stock opened at C$0.50 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.61. The stock has a market cap of $37.27 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04. CIBT Education Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.91.

Separately, Fundamental Research decreased their price objective on CIBT Education Group from C$1.45 to C$1.39 and set a “top pick” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd.

CIBT Education Group Company Profile

CIBT Education Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training.

