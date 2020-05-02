Takkt (ETR:TTK) PT Set at €10.00 by Warburg Research

Takkt (ETR:TTK) has been given a €10.00 ($11.63) price target by investment analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Warburg Research’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 34.59% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on TTK. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Takkt in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €11.00 ($12.79) price target on shares of Takkt and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.79) target price on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €12.60 ($14.65).

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €7.43 ($8.64) on Thursday. Takkt has a 1 year low of €5.73 ($6.66) and a 1 year high of €15.82 ($18.40). The stock has a market cap of $487.49 million and a P/E ratio of 6.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €7.37 and a 200 day moving average of €10.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

