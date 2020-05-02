Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc Cut by Wedbush (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Etsy in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 29th. Wedbush analyst Y. Arounian now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.39. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.89 million. Etsy had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 23.13%.

ETSY has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Etsy from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Etsy from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of Etsy in a research note on Monday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $64.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.59 and a 200-day moving average of $49.03. The firm has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 1.63. Etsy has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $71.80. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETSY. Cadian Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,900,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Etsy by 1,696.6% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,189,168 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $96,980,000 after buying an additional 2,067,317 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Etsy by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,389,338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $194,448,000 after buying an additional 1,951,377 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Etsy by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,886,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $163,112,000 after buying an additional 1,302,495 shares during the period. Finally, Majedie Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the 4th quarter worth $53,496,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 3,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $169,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,704 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Frederick R. Wilson sold 20,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.02, for a total transaction of $1,213,544.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 779,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,802,455.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 288,952 shares of company stock valued at $16,950,076. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

