Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. reduced its stake in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,059 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 66.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Humana by 307.7% during the first quarter. 1776 Wealth LLC now owns 106 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in Humana during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 94.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.19, for a total value of $1,485,902.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HUM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Humana in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $396.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on shares of Humana from $363.00 to $433.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Humana from $424.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, CSFB increased their target price on shares of Humana from $400.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $400.95.

Humana stock opened at $372.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $50.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $319.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $335.97. Humana Inc has a twelve month low of $208.25 and a twelve month high of $392.58.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.84 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $18.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.49 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Humana Inc will post 18.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

