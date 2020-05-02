Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Holdings Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC

Archford Capital Strategies LLC decreased its stake in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,891 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 41 shares during the quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its holdings in Broadcom by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,657 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. grew its position in Broadcom by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $211.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.00.

In related news, SVP Charlie B. Kawwas sold 1,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.39, for a total transaction of $356,397.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 62,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.86, for a total transaction of $18,303,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,140 shares of company stock valued at $57,811,449. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

AVGO opened at $259.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $103.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $289.40. Broadcom Inc has a fifty-two week low of $155.67 and a fifty-two week high of $331.58.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.33 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 11.64% and a return on equity of 32.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc will post 17.43 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

