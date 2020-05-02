Conning Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX)

Conning Inc. decreased its position in Becton Dickinson and Co (NYSE:BDX) by 16.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 765 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Becton Dickinson and were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,178 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LLC now owns 3,038 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $826,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID lifted its stake in Becton Dickinson and by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc. ID now owns 6,368 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 1,305 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Becton Dickinson and by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,505 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 85.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BDX opened at $251.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $68.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.96. Becton Dickinson and Co has a 52-week low of $197.75 and a 52-week high of $286.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $255.00.

Becton Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. Becton Dickinson and had a return on equity of 15.50% and a net margin of 4.96%. Becton Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Becton Dickinson and Co will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 9th will be paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 8th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. Becton Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 27.05%.

In other Becton Dickinson and news, EVP Simon D. Campion sold 8,085 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.09, for a total value of $2,304,952.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,296 shares in the company, valued at $3,220,376.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.72, for a total value of $388,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $271.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $279.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $266.00 price target on shares of Becton Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Cfra lowered Becton Dickinson and from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $304.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Becton Dickinson and from $260.00 to $234.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $269.80.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral IV and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, IV fluids, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps and dedicated disposables, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

