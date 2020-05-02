Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Conning Inc. reduced its position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,373 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 281 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of TJX Companies to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Cfra upgraded shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Nomura Securities dropped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.63.

NYSE TJX opened at $48.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.97. TJX Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $32.72 and a 52-week high of $64.95. The company has a market cap of $57.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.79.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $12.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.84 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 59.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

