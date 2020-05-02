Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 1,920 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 116,905 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the quarter. Sanderson Farms makes up about 0.7% of Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.53% of Sanderson Farms worth $14,417,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sanderson Farms by 140.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Institutional investors own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SAFM opened at $135.51 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.94. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.76, a PEG ratio of 6.98 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.13 and a fifty-two week high of $179.45.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($1.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($0.70). Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 0.92%. The business had revenue of $823.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.99 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.82) EPS. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.00%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on SAFM shares. Barclays upgraded Sanderson Farms from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $160.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 25th. Stephens reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Sanderson Farms from $148.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Buckingham Research restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (down from $180.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.43.

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

