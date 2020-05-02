Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Buys 32,495 Shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 452,830 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,495 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 1.30% of Sandy Spring Bancorp worth $10,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edge Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 557,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,611,000 after acquiring an additional 6,046 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $17,589,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $196,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Sandy Spring Bancorp alerts:

In other Sandy Spring Bancorp news, Director Mark C. Micklem acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.23 per share, for a total transaction of $124,920.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $312,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Aaron Michael Kaslow acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.91 per share, with a total value of $33,910.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,910. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SASR stock opened at $24.15 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $922.46 million, a PE ratio of 8.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $38.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.40 and a 200 day moving average of $32.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $82.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.20 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a net margin of 23.10% and a return on equity of 8.56%. Analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 12th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.59%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SASR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Sandy Spring Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, G.Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sandy Spring Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.31.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals and businesses in central Maryland, Northern Virginia, and Washington DC The company operates in three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management.

Recommended Story: How Do Tariffs Affect Trade Balances?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SASR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR).

Receive News & Ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandy Spring Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.