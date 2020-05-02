Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €13.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €13.10 ($15.23) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.49 ($16.85).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €9.90 ($11.52) on Tuesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.78 and a 200-day moving average of €13.68.

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

