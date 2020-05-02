Engie (EPA:ENGI) PT Set at €13.10 by Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Engie (EPA:ENGI) received a €13.10 ($15.23) target price from equities researchers at Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 32.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €19.50 ($22.67) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.93) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.90 ($19.65) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €9.00 ($10.47) price target on shares of Engie and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €14.49 ($16.85).

Shares of EPA ENGI opened at €9.90 ($11.52) on Tuesday. Engie has a 52-week low of €12.16 ($14.14) and a 52-week high of €15.16 ($17.63). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €9.78 and a 200-day moving average of €13.68.

About Engie

ENGIE SA engages in power, natural gas, and energy services businesses. The company operates through North America, Latin America, Africa/Asia, Benelux, France, Europe excluding France & Benelux, Infrastructures Europe, GEM & LNG, and Other segments. It engages in the generation and sale of power through nuclear, thermal, solar, wind, biogas, and biomass resources; and seawater desalination activities, as well as offers engineering services in the areas of energy, hydraulics, and infrastructure.

Recommended Story: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Analyst Recommendations for Engie (EPA:ENGI)

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc Cut by Wedbush
Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Etsy Inc Cut by Wedbush
Conning Inc. Sells 293 Shares of American Express
Conning Inc. Sells 293 Shares of American Express
Humana Inc Shares Sold by Conning Inc.
Humana Inc Shares Sold by Conning Inc.
Broadcom Inc Holdings Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC
Broadcom Inc Holdings Cut by Archford Capital Strategies LLC
Conning Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co
Conning Inc. Sells 765 Shares of Becton Dickinson and Co
Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc
Conning Inc. Decreases Holdings in TJX Companies Inc


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report