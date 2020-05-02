Chartwell Investment Partners LLC Acquires 49,086 Shares of Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG)

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 8.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 602,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,086 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned 0.41% of Stag Industrial worth $13,577,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STAG. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,664,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $147,270,000 after purchasing an additional 230,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,216,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $124,789,000 after purchasing an additional 226,131 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,866,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,078,000 after purchasing an additional 124,844 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,659,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,526,000 after purchasing an additional 204,343 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Stag Industrial by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,006,421 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,913,000 after purchasing an additional 371,481 shares during the period. 85.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on STAG shares. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (up from $34.00) on shares of Stag Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $33.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stag Industrial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Stag Industrial from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.17.

Shares of NYSE:STAG opened at $25.30 on Friday. Stag Industrial Inc has a twelve month low of $17.54 and a twelve month high of $33.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.29.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Stag Industrial had a net margin of 12.14% and a return on equity of 2.58%. The business had revenue of $118.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.69%. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.26%.

About Stag Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (?REIT?) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

