Conning Inc. Sells 2,474 Shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Conning Inc. reduced its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 2,474 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 15,527 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 16,214 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 6,198 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 860 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CVS Health from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price target on CVS Health from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday, April 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.41.

In other news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $405,210.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,817 shares in the company, valued at $313,105. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health stock opened at $59.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $80.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.94. CVS Health Corp has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $77.03.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $66.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.01 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

