Capital Square LLC Acquires 1,232 Shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Capital Square LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 47.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 12.9% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 33,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after purchasing an additional 3,839 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 147,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,302,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Realty Income by 40.7% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 33,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 9,609 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Realty Income by 3.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,613,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,815,967,000 after buying an additional 732,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Realty Income by 1.1% during the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 265,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,378,000 after buying an additional 2,956 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on O. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $66.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $84.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Citigroup downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $87.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.07.

Realty Income stock opened at $51.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 37.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. Realty Income Corp has a one year low of $38.00 and a one year high of $84.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.09 and a 200 day moving average of $70.94.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $397.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 29.26%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.233 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 84.34%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

