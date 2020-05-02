Cwm LLC Sells 928 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Cwm LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 16.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Permanens Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Ecolab by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 350 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ecolab by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Ecolab by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,634 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 1,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ECL opened at $190.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.69, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ecolab Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.60 and a 52-week high of $211.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $167.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $186.64.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.30%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Ecolab from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.15.

In other Ecolab news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jill S. Wyant sold 24,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.07, for a total transaction of $4,698,065.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,635,891.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

