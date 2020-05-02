Robert John Terry Sells 2,000 Shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Stock

Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) SVP Robert John Terry sold 2,000 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
NASDAQ SWKS opened at $98.83 on Friday. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 52 week low of $66.29 and a 52 week high of $128.48. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $16.76 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.21.
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.50.
About Skyworks Solutions
Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.
