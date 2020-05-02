Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) PT Raised to GBX 1,090 at Liberum Capital

Oxford BioMedica (LON:OXB) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Liberum Capital from GBX 860 ($11.31) to GBX 1,090 ($14.34) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Liberum Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 51.39% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Oxford BioMedica in a report on Friday, April 24th.

Shares of LON OXB opened at GBX 720 ($9.47) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 600.22 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 610.55. Oxford BioMedica has a 1-year low of GBX 356.73 ($4.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 793 ($10.43). The firm has a market capitalization of $553.74 million and a P/E ratio of -62.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.55.

In related news, insider Lorenzo Tallarigo acquired 482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 555 ($7.30) per share, for a total transaction of £2,675.10 ($3,518.94). Insiders have bought 1,287 shares of company stock worth $802,233 in the last quarter.

Oxford BioMedica

Oxford BioMedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various cancers, Parkinson's, central nervous system disorders, and ocular conditions in Europe and internationally. The company operates through Platform and Product segments.

