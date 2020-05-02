Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) Hits New 1-Year High Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as high as $4.97 and last traded at $4.77, with a volume of 5397034 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

The basic materials company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

A number of brokerages have commented on AUY. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James set a $5.50 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 price objective on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.89.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AJO LP bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the third quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.73. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20 and a beta of 1.76.

About Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY)

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

