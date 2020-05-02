Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €132.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €132.00 ($153.49) target price on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on VOW3. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €116.00 ($134.88) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($133.72) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Independent Research set a €124.00 ($144.19) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €163.00 ($189.53) price target on shares of Volkswagen and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €165.32 ($192.23).

Shares of ETR VOW3 opened at €128.22 ($149.09) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.82. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €79.38 ($92.30) and a 52-week high of €187.74 ($218.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.93, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average price is €112.20 and its 200-day moving average price is €157.21.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment develops vehicles and engines; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

