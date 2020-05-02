Tern (LON:TERN) Sets New 12-Month High at $16.00

Tern PLC (LON:TERN)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 16 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13), with a volume of 16407449 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 14.27 ($0.19).

The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.14 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.50.

Tern Company Profile (LON:TERN)

Tern Plc invests in the private software companies. It primarily acquires or invests in companies operating in the Internet of Things and cloud spaces. The company was formerly known as Silvermere Energy plc and changed its name to Tern Plc in August 2013. Tern Plc was incorporated in 2004 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Nikkei 225 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Tern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.