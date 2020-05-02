ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.

DAGCO Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,995 shares during the period. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of DAGCO Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. DAGCO Inc.’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $1,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NOBL. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 223,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,020,000 after acquiring an additional 18,329 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 63,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,774,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 154.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 1,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,744,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

BATS NOBL opened at $61.82 on Friday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a one year low of $55.69 and a one year high of $67.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.33.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOBL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL).

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.