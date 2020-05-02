Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,660,000 shares, a drop of 9.3% from the March 31st total of 12,850,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,980,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.9 days. Approximately 9.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIF. William Blair reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tiffany & Co. in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Tiffany & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.76.

NYSE TIF opened at $127.06 on Friday. Tiffany & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.60 and a fifty-two week high of $134.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market cap of $15.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.24.

Tiffany & Co. (NYSE:TIF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 20th. The specialty retailer reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.08. Tiffany & Co. had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 12.23%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tiffany & Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Tiffany & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 50.54%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 4.3% in the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,117 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Tiffany & Co. by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 560 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

About Tiffany & Co.

Tiffany & Co, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and retails jewelry and other items in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, Europe, and internationally. The company offers jewelry collections, engagement rings, and wedding bands. It also sells watches, home and accessories products, eyewear, and fragrances; and wholesales diamonds and earnings.

