D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC now owns 157,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,547,000 after buying an additional 34,305 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 39,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Cognios Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Cognios Capital LLC now owns 20,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after buying an additional 16,214 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 42,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,159,000 after buying an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.49% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DLTR. Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Dollar Tree from an “outperform” rating to an “under perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Bank of America downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dollar Tree to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.20.

NASDAQ DLTR opened at $77.39 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.40. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a one year low of $60.20 and a one year high of $119.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 3.50%. The business had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.26 per share, with a total value of $37,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,769,663.64. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

