Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC trimmed its stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 48.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap-on by 183.0% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Snap-on from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Longbow Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Snap-on from $169.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Snap-on has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.50.

SNA opened at $124.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Snap-on Incorporated has a 52-week low of $90.72 and a 52-week high of $172.61.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $852.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $877.72 million. Snap-on had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 19.64%. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.01 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Snap-on Incorporated will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.24%.

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.54, for a total value of $676,252.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,326.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dudley Lehman sold 422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.20, for a total transaction of $65,494.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,429 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,580.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial and Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, and Repair Systems & Information Group segments. The company offers hand tools, including wrenches, sockets, ratchet wrenches, pliers, screwdrivers, punches and chisels, saws and cutting tools, pruning tools, torque measuring instruments, and other products; power tools, such as cordless, pneumatic, hydraulic, and corded tools; and tool storage products comprising tool chests, roll cabinets, and other products.

