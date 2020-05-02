D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

D.B. Root & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.9% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of VIG stock opened at $111.22 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a twelve month low of $87.71 and a twelve month high of $130.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.12.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

