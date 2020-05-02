D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lowered its position in shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:JHMH) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,411 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC owned about 0.88% of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JHMH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 6,534 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF during the first quarter worth about $603,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 25,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,041 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JHMH stock opened at $36.98 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.69. John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $38.77.

