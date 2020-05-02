Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

Posted by on May 2nd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.
ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Shares Bought by DAGCO Inc.
Tiffany & Co. Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
Tiffany & Co. Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest
D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc.
D.B. Root & Company LLC Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc.
Snap-on Incorporated Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC
Snap-on Incorporated Shares Sold by D.B. Root & Company LLC
D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
D.B. Root & Company LLC Invests $247,000 in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF
D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF
D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 2,387 Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Healthcare ETF


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report