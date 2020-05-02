Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) Shares Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 22.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,215 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCM. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 62.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 300,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 115,260 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

