D.B. Root & Company LLC Purchases 4,740 Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its position in Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) by 110.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,025 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the period. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Ryanair were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RYAAY. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 625 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Ryanair by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Ryanair in the fourth quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock opened at $58.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.22. Ryanair Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $44.44 and a 52-week high of $96.79. The firm has a market cap of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Ryanair had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 12.06%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Ryanair Holdings plc will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ryanair from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BidaskClub raised Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Ryanair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, and Other European countries. The company is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise; and marketing accommodation services, holidays, car hire, and travel insurance through its Website.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYAAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.