Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Sets New 1-Year High at $194.86

Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $194.86 and last traded at $194.06, with a volume of 294934 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $188.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VEEV. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Monday, April 13th. SunTrust Banks decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $167.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.29.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 98.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $311.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.00 million. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 2,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.63, for a total transaction of $357,088.65. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,144 shares in the company, valued at $2,144,654.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total transaction of $162,890.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,966 shares in the company, valued at $274,650.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,972 shares of company stock worth $4,006,584 over the last quarter. 14.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.39% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

