D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $448,000 Stock Position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

D.B. Root & Company LLC cut its stake in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 49.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,365 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 2,310 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $763,460,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,751,406 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $637,418,000 after purchasing an additional 26,073 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,311,432 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $303,559,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the fourth quarter worth approximately $278,952,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,093,747 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $253,389,000 after purchasing an additional 78,484 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 258,592 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total transaction of $49,998,763.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $744,784.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dennis J. Wilson sold 37,030 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.32, for a total value of $7,899,239.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $821,708.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 729,946 shares of company stock valued at $140,796,220 in the last three months. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $218.69 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a one year low of $128.85 and a one year high of $266.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $218.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.24, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.96.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The apparel retailer reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.88% and a net margin of 16.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LULU. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $300.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $264.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.85.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

