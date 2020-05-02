Daniel S. Jaffee Sells 1,959 Shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) Stock

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) CEO Daniel S. Jaffee sold 1,959 shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $68,643.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,643.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ODC opened at $37.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.57. Oil-Dri Co. of America has a twelve month low of $27.51 and a twelve month high of $38.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.77. The firm has a market cap of $285.57 million, a P/E ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.87.

Get Oil-Dri Co. of America alerts:

Oil-Dri Co. of America (NYSE:ODC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Oil-Dri Co. of America had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The firm had revenue of $71.01 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ODC. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,898 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,403,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the third quarter worth $216,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 71,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America by 193.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,532 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $782,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Oil-Dri Co. of America in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. 49.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oil-Dri Co. of America

Oil-Dri Corporation of America develops, manufactures, and markets sorbent products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale Products Group, and Business to Business Products Group. The company provides agricultural and horticultural products, including mineral-based absorbent products, which serve as chemical carriers, drying agents, and growing media under the Agsorb, Verge, Flo-Fre, and Terra-Green brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oil-Dri Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.