Analysts Offer Predictions for Maxim Integrated Products Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for Maxim Integrated Products in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks analyst W. Stein now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.61 EPS.

MXIM has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Maxim Integrated Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their price target on Maxim Integrated Products from $60.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Maxim Integrated Products from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.19.

MXIM opened at $52.06 on Thursday. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12-month low of $41.93 and a 12-month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day moving average of $57.14. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.49% and a net margin of 37.00%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is 79.01%.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Joseph R. Bronson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.03, for a total transaction of $310,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Bryan Preeshl sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total value of $66,297.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,415 shares of company stock worth $1,291,931. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MXIM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,281,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,187,000. Parnassus Investments CA purchased a new position in Maxim Integrated Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,363,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Maxim Integrated Products by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,769,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $723,944,000 after purchasing an additional 975,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 4.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,958,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,116,020,000 after acquiring an additional 959,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

