SunTrust Banks Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mercury Systems in a report released on Tuesday, April 28th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.48 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.49. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Mercury Systems had a net margin of 9.43% and a return on equity of 7.11%. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Mercury Systems’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on MRCY. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mercury Systems from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine raised Mercury Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.29.

MRCY stock opened at $34.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 5.05, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Mercury Systems has a 12 month low of $34.12 and a 12 month high of $96.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.42.

In other Mercury Systems news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total transaction of $487,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 278,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,736,270.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,428,625 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,405,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $599,614,000 after buying an additional 76,833 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,352,000 after buying an additional 285,248 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after buying an additional 354,146 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,901,000 after buying an additional 402,332 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after buying an additional 499,649 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

