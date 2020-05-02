Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 27,650,000 shares, an increase of 5.7% from the March 31st total of 26,170,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 7,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.8 days. Approximately 14.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 10th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $15.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.96.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covington Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Under Armour by 244.0% during the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.57% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour stock opened at $9.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 46.67 and a beta of 1.22.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.18% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

