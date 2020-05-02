Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Short Interest Down 5.4% in April

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,660,000 shares, a decline of 5.4% from the March 31st total of 5,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,100,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UNM. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 1st quarter worth about $46,924,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth about $69,534,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its position in shares of Unum Group by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,417,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,273,000 after acquiring an additional 693,521 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Unum Group by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,195,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $93,180,000 after buying an additional 661,436 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 203.0% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 632,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,447,000 after buying an additional 423,809 shares during the period. 93.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DOWLING & PARTN lowered shares of Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Unum Group from $34.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Unum Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Unum Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.83.

Shares of UNM opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 3.15, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.78. Unum Group has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $37.15.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 9.17%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Unum Group will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 24th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

