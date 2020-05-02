D.B. Root & Company LLC Has $382,000 Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

D.B. Root & Company LLC lessened its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 61.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,239 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 2.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 6,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $705,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 6.6% in the third quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 2,279 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,903 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,635 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.86.

Shares of MDT opened at $95.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.69. Medtronic PLC has a fifty-two week low of $72.13 and a fifty-two week high of $122.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $91.81 and its 200-day moving average is $106.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.38%.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

