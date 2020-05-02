10,769 Shares in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Purchased by D.B. Root & Company LLC

D.B. Root & Company LLC acquired a new position in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,769 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Total in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Total by 67.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 26,468 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. First American Bank purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Total during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,986,000. 5.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Total news, major shareholder S.A. Total sold 319,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.71, for a total value of $2,779,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 2,843,098 shares of company stock valued at $15,163,517.

NYSE TOT opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $86.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.82. Total SA has a 52-week low of $22.13 and a 52-week high of $56.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.13.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $49.28 billion during the quarter. Total had a net margin of 5.62% and a return on equity of 9.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Total SA will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Total from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Total from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Total in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.29.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

