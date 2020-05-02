D.B. Root & Company LLC Sells 1,682 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

D.B. Root & Company LLC reduced its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 13.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,776 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,682 shares during the quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of SCHM opened at $46.60 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.05. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $34.87 and a 1-year high of $62.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.