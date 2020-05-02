CX Institutional Has $27,000 Stake in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

CX Institutional boosted its position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 4,330.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,215 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 107.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,755 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the first quarter valued at about $69,000. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 70,839 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 476,058 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AAL. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of American Airlines Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. BidaskClub lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Airlines Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.88.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $10.64 on Friday. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1 year low of $9.09 and a 1 year high of $34.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 1.77. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.59.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The airline reported ($2.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.16) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.01 billion. American Airlines Group had a positive return on equity of 12,195.00% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group Inc will post -12.59 EPS for the current year.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

