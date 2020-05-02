CX Institutional Makes New Investment in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

CX Institutional bought a new position in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in WP Carey by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 31,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 10,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,283,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,276,000 after buying an additional 251,476 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 90.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 10,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 5,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 4,333 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WP Carey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

WPC stock opened at $65.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. WP Carey Inc has a 52 week low of $38.62 and a 52 week high of $93.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.58 and its 200 day moving average is $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.76.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.06. WP Carey had a net margin of 24.76% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The company had revenue of $294.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that WP Carey Inc will post 4.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.32%. This is a positive change from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. WP Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.20%.

In other news, Director Robert J. Flanagan purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,161.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher Niehaus purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.68 per share, with a total value of $97,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,983 shares in the company, valued at $516,340.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 16,785 shares of company stock worth $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WP Carey Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

