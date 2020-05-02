CX Institutional Has $46,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

CX Institutional decreased its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 19.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 616.2% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

TXN opened at $109.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $100.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.06, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.15. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $135.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.87.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 57.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 1st. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 68.70%.

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $123.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Nomura Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $101.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.13.

In related news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 8,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $991,270.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,266,624.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 22,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.32, for a total transaction of $2,952,790.56. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,776 shares in the company, valued at $11,699,608.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,252 shares of company stock worth $10,161,995 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

