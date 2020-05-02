CX Institutional Trims Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

CX Institutional reduced its stake in Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX) by 97.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 825 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 35,619 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 59.2% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 113,637 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $6,112,000 after acquiring an additional 42,238 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 241.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 848 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Windward Capital Management Co. CA lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 68,600 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 12,767 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 643.6% during the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 48,632 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,894,000 after buying an additional 42,092 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $7,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on STX shares. ValuEngine downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Mizuho reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Summit Insights downgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cfra reduced their target price on Seagate Technology from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Seagate Technology in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Seagate Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.17.

In related news, SVP Ban Seng Teh sold 499 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.79, for a total transaction of $25,344.21. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $568,746.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Stephen J. Luczo sold 5,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 100,499 shares of company stock valued at $4,993,234. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $47.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 1.23. Seagate Technology PLC has a 1-year low of $39.02 and a 1-year high of $64.17.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 17.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Seagate Technology PLC will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 24th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.45%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.94%.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It manufactures and distributes hard disk drives; solid state drives (SSDs), including serial attached small computer system interface and non-volatile memory express SSDs; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

Read More: SEC Filing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology PLC (NASDAQ:STX).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.