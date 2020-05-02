CX Institutional Sells 254 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

CX Institutional lowered its stake in Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 33.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Chubb were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 709.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Retirement Network bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Busey Wealth Management bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CB shares. Deutsche Bank raised Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Chubb from $150.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Chubb from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Chubb from $178.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on Chubb from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Chubb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.19.

In other news, CAO Paul Bennett Medini sold 3,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total value of $650,698.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Theodore Shasta acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.74 per share, with a total value of $199,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,375 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,242.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CB opened at $101.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Chubb Ltd has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $110.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.67%.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

