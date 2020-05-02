CX Institutional Sells 155,254 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV)

CX Institutional decreased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV) by 98.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,254 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMMV. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the last quarter. CXI Advisors acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 17,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF alerts:

SMMV opened at $27.34 on Friday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $26.20 and a one year high of $31.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF (BATS:SMMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.