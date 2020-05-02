CX Institutional Invests $80,000 in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA)

CX Institutional acquired a new position in shares of Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $80,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth $207,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Tesla in the third quarter valued at about $95,000. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $252,000. Finally, Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $335,000. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $623.63, for a total value of $187,089.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,772,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $772.92, for a total transaction of $115,938.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,720,083.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 83,836 shares of company stock valued at $74,677,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Tesla stock opened at $701.32 on Friday. Tesla Inc has a 12-month low of $176.99 and a 12-month high of $968.99. The company has a market capitalization of $127.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -788.00 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $588.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $511.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $5.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.85 billion. Tesla had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.90) EPS. Analysts forecast that Tesla Inc will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TSLA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $819.00 to $939.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB reissued a “sell” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $510.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $543.63.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

