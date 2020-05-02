CX Institutional Purchases 209 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX)

CX Institutional raised its position in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of DGX. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8.3% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 129,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $10,386,000 after acquiring an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth $498,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 25.4% during the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 8,690.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after acquiring an additional 95,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 281.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 2,873 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total value of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 456,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Manner Carrie Eglinton sold 5,000 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $555,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,287.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,656,119. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DGX stock opened at $108.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $89.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.55. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a one year low of $73.02 and a one year high of $125.00.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 14.79%. Quest Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. TheStreet downgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $113.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $87.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Quest Diagnostics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.28.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

