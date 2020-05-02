CX Institutional Has $242,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY)

CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF (NYSEARCA:CVY) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,516 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,046,000. Americana Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 8,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA CVY opened at $15.87 on Friday. Invesco Zacks Multi-Asset Income ETF has a 52-week low of $10.95 and a 52-week high of $23.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.46.

The Guggenheim Multi-Asset Income ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the Zacks Multi-Asset Income Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 125 to 150 securities selected, based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of domestic and international companies.

