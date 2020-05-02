CX Institutional Has $80,000 Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

CX Institutional lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 67.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 282 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 89.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total value of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,122,670.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total value of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TMO shares. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

TMO stock opened at $329.81 on Friday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.21 and a fifty-two week high of $346.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $303.80 and a 200-day moving average of $312.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $131.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

