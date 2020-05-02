NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Holdings Boosted by CX Institutional

CX Institutional boosted its holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) by 390.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,620 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,863 shares during the period. CX Institutional’s holdings in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NULV. Kelman Lazarov Inc. grew its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 56.0% during the 1st quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 12,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,931,000 after purchasing an additional 62,000 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $204,000. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in shares of NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 93.4% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,260,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091,507 shares during the period.

BATS NULV opened at $26.04 on Friday. NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.38.

Further Reading: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NuShares ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.