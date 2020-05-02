Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CGEMY shares. ValuEngine upgraded Capgemini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Capgemini from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Capgemini in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Capgemini in a research note on Friday, April 24th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Get Capgemini alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CGEMY opened at $18.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Capgemini has a twelve month low of $10.98 and a twelve month high of $26.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.04.

Capgemini SE provides consulting, technology, and digital transformation services. It addresses clients' opportunities in the world of cloud, digital, and platforms, as well as enables organizations to realize business ambitions through an array of services from strategy to operations. The company's Consulting Services segment offers strategy and transformation consulting services primarily in digital transformation that enhance the performance of organizations based on intimate client relationships, and the knowledge of client industries and processes.

Recommended Story: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for Capgemini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capgemini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.