Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Acquires 10,500 Shares of Vale SA (NYSE:VALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Vale SA (NYSE:VALE) by 4.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 233,784 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Vale were worth $1,938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VALE. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vale in the 4th quarter worth $200,775,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Vale by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,553,133 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,149,218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,443,807 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Vale by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 29,678,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $391,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,324,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Vale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 225,652,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,978,618,000 after acquiring an additional 3,429,054 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its holdings in Vale by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 44,645,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $589,545,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,071 shares during the last quarter. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE VALE opened at $8.25 on Friday. Vale SA has a 1 year low of $6.49 and a 1 year high of $14.19. The stock has a market cap of $40.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 206.30 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average of $11.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Vale (NYSE:VALE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 billion. Vale had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 15.63%. Research analysts expect that Vale SA will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VALE shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vale in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.26.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

